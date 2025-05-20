Denis Bouanga News: Goal contribution streak intact

Bouanga scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Los Angeles Galaxy. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 72nd minute.

Bouanga cut in on his right foot to strike from distance Sunday and level the match at one before LAFC would go on to earn a 2-2 draw versus rivals LA Galaxy. The goal marked the third successive LAFC match in which the forward has found the back of the net. Moreover, the scintillating attacker has at least one goal contribution in each of LAFC's last seven matches, having scored seven times and assisted twice over the hot stretch.