Denis Bouanga News: Offensive juggernaut

Bouanga took 10 shots (five on target), had 10 crosses, took five corner kicks and scored twice in LAFC's 2-2 draw against St. Louis City SC Sunday.

The forward was everywhere, creating four chances for his team while scoring twice. He rescued the point for LAFC with his second goal, which was an equalizer in stoppage time. Bouanga should continue racking up stats against Houston Dynamo next Saturday, as the side has allowed 14 goals in league play.