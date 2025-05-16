Denis Bouanga News: Racking up goal contributions

Bouanga scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 4-0 win against Seattle Sounders FC.

Bouanga drove directly at the Seattle backline during the second half Saturday and powered home the third goal of LAFC's resounding 4-0 victory over their Western Conference foes. The goal marked the sixth successive appearance (six starts) in which the forward has notched a goal contribution. Over the six-start stretch, Bouanga has landed 21 shots on frame while creating 11 chances, scoring six goals and assisting twice.