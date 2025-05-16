Fantasy Soccer
Denis Bouanga headshot

Denis Bouanga News: Racking up goal contributions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Bouanga scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 4-0 win against Seattle Sounders FC.

Bouanga drove directly at the Seattle backline during the second half Saturday and powered home the third goal of LAFC's resounding 4-0 victory over their Western Conference foes. The goal marked the sixth successive appearance (six starts) in which the forward has notched a goal contribution. Over the six-start stretch, Bouanga has landed 21 shots on frame while creating 11 chances, scoring six goals and assisting twice.

Los Angeles Football Club
