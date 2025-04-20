Denis Vavro News: Scores late equalizer

Vavro scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Mainz. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 93rd minute.

Vavro saw a very rare goal Saturday, with the defender finding the back of the net in the 89th minute to secure the equalizer and his team a point. This was only his second goal of the season, with his last coming Dec. 22. He also added two tackles, three interceptions and 10 clearances, a solid match altogether.