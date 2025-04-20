Fantasy Soccer
Denis Vavro

Denis Vavro News: Scores late equalizer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Vavro scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Mainz. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 93rd minute.

Vavro saw a very rare goal Saturday, with the defender finding the back of the net in the 89th minute to secure the equalizer and his team a point. This was only his second goal of the season, with his last coming Dec. 22. He also added two tackles, three interceptions and 10 clearances, a solid match altogether.

Denis Vavro
VfL Wolfsburg
More Stats & News
