Denis Vavro News: Signs contract extension

Vavro has signed a new contract with Wolfsburg until the end of the 2026/27 season, the club announced Monday.

Wolfsburg have turned the center-back's loan move from FC Copenhagen into a permanent deal after an impressive 2024/25 campaign that saw him make 31 appearances and score three goals across all competitions. The 29-year-old Slovakia international should remain a key player at the back for Wolfsburg for the next two campaigns.