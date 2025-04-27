Denis Zakaria News: Four shots in draw

Zakaria generated four shots (one on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Le Havre.

Zakaria took four shots as Monaco drew 1-1 away to Le Havre. Four shots is the most he has attempted in any game this season, and this was only the 12th game where he has put a shot on target. In total, he has scored five goals and provided three assists across his 23 games this season.