Deniz Undav News: Involved in two of three goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Undav scored a goal and had an assist while taking five shots (three on goal), crossing once accurately and creating two chances during Saturday's 3-2 win over Leipzig.

Undav scored in the 23rd minute before setting up Ermedin Demirovic in the 78th while leading Stuttgart with five shots. The forward ends the year with two goal involvements, 13 shots, four crosses and nine chances created over his final three appearances.

