Dennis Geiger Injury: Dealing with thigh injury

Geiger started their last contest against Dortmund, replacing Tom Bischof in the midfield while he served a suspension, but ultimately missed Saturday's clash due to a contusion in his thigh. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he has to miss time. That said, with the young star back from suspension, Geiger will likely return to a bench spot even if fully fit.