Dennis Man News: Wasteful in Como game

Man had four shots (two on goal) and two passes in four minutes in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Como.

Man had great volume and was the most dangerous man for his side despite coming in late but wasted a pair of juicy opportunities to punch it in from inside the box. He has been used as a sub in the last four tilts, as Ange-Yoan Bonny and Mateo Pellegrino are better fits for the scheme. His production has taken a hit, as he has tallied four shots (zero on target) and no other offensive stats in his last four showings.