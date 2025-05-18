Denzel Dumfries News: Nets header

Dumfries scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and four crosses (one accurate) in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Lazio.

Dumfries was the recipient of a goal Sunday, soaring to send home a header in the 79th minute of the match. This now gives him six goal contributions in his past four outings, as he saw five between the two semifinal legs of their UCL bout against Barcelona. He now has nine goal contributions in league play, one better than last campaign.