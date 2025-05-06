Denzel Dumfries News: Records two assists

Dumfries assisted twice to go with three crosses (two accurate) and four chances created in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over Barcelona.

Inter Milan's first goal-scoring opportunity was a two-on-one situation with the two including Dumfries and Lautaro Martinez. Instead of taking what would have been a risk for his third goal in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League, he selflessly assisted an open Martinez instead. One of Dumfries' two accurate crosses was with Inter down 3-2 in the 93rd minute, and he found game-tying goalscorer Francesco Acerbi with a low pass. It is safe to say that Dumfries was easily Inter's best player during the UCL semifinals, which would have been hard to believe considering their 13 goals and his past contribution history. In other CL games this season, Dumfries has zero goals or assists despite nine appearances. During the semifinals, he logged five G/A.