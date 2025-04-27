Denzel Dumfries News: Takes one shot in cameo versus Roma

Dumfries (thigh) had one shot on target, one cross (one accurate) and seven passes and committed two fouls in 27 minutes in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Roma.

Dumfries played about half an hour after skipping the last six tilts due to a thigh strain, and while he was a big offensive presence, his output was limited. If it's not too risky, he'll start over Matteo Darmian against Barcelona midweek. He has posted six goals and two assists in the season but has just one goal contribution in his last 11 displays.