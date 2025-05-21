Derry Scherhant News: Signs with Freiburg

Scherhant has signed a contract with Freiburg, joining from Hertha BSC, his new club announced. "During our discussions, we got to know Derry as an open and realistic young person, and together we have a great desire to realize his full potential. Derry is physically strong, has good speed and a drive to score. He also demonstrates good poise on the pitch. Despite his somewhat atypical path to professional football, he has retained a refreshing freshness and carefree attitude," said Sporting Director Klemens Hartenbach.

Scherhant came through the youth systems of Viktoria 1889, Tennis Borussia, and Berliner SC before joining Hertha BSC's academy in 2020. He scored 30 goals in 55 Regionalliga Nordost games for Hertha BSC II and made his Bundesliga debut in January 2023. This season, the 22-year-old forward has played 37 matches with nine goals and seven assists. He will aim to further develop his potential with the club of the black forest in the upcoming seasons.