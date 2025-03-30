Desire Doue News: Records two goals

Doue scored two goals to go with five shots (three on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and five chances created in Saturday's 6-1 win against St. Etienne.

With the PSG team still focused on Champions League action, Doue has been allowed to log Ligue 1 starts regularly, and March has been his best month since receiving said opportunity. The midfielder logged three goals and two assists, five direct goal contributions, which is what he recorded from August to February. Doue will enter April with four goals and six assists for his 2024-25 Ligue 1 season.