Desire Doue

Desire Doue News: Scores opener in home win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Doue scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Le Havre.

Doue scored the first goal in the eighth minute to put his side 1-0 ahead before the game went to 2-1. This was his sixth goal of the Ligue 1 season and his fourth in his last three Ligue 1 matches. He took four shots in the match, and in his last four starts, he has taken 16 shots and he has created 14 chances in that time. He has also gone eight games where he has created at least two chances.

Desire Doue
Paris Saint-Germain

