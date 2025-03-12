Desire Doue News: Scores winning penalty

Doue had two shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 0-1 (5-1) penalty shootout victory over Liverpool.

Doue was on the bench against Liverpool for the second leg in the Champions League but made an immediate impact after coming on. The French midfielder recorded two shots and created two chances while also winning both of his tackle attempts. He capped off his performance by converting the winning penalty in the shootout to send his team through to the next round against Aston Villa or Club Brugge. He has been consistent this season with more regular playing time, which could put him in contention for a first call-up to the France senior team.