Udogie limped off during the second half of Thursday's clash with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Udogie was in some sort of discomfort coming off the pitch during the second half of Thursday's clash. The full-back has been the preferred option at left-back for the most part, but at times he's been rotated, as he was at the weekend. Djed Spence would be the starter if Udogie is sidelined.