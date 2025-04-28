Destiny Udogie News: Nets own goal

Udogie generated an own goal, three tackles (three won), one clearance and two interceptions in Sunday's 5-1 loss to Liverpool.

Udogie put past his own goalkeeper to pile on in what became an utter rout Sunday. It was a disappointing day for the defender, who failed to really accomplish much of anything throughout the match. Udogie will hope to bounce back moving forward as Tottenham turn their focus entirely on European competition.