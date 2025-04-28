Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Destiny Udogie headshot

Destiny Udogie News: Nets own goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Udogie generated an own goal, three tackles (three won), one clearance and two interceptions in Sunday's 5-1 loss to Liverpool.

Udogie put past his own goalkeeper to pile on in what became an utter rout Sunday. It was a disappointing day for the defender, who failed to really accomplish much of anything throughout the match. Udogie will hope to bounce back moving forward as Tottenham turn their focus entirely on European competition.

Destiny Udogie
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now