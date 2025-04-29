Devis Vasquez News: Allows two in loss

Vasquez made one save and conceded two goals during Sunday's 2-1 loss against Fiorentina.

Vasquez got beaten twice during the first 25 minutes but wasn't at fault for either goal. However, the fact that the goalkeeper could made just one save during the entire contest really hurt his fantasy output. With just eight saves against seven goals conceded over his last three starts, Vasquez will try to bounce back during next Sunday's clash against Lazio.