Devis Vasquez News: Concedes twice against Empoli

Vasquez recorded two saves and clearance and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Lazio.

Vasquez was beaten by a wide-open Boulaye Dia in the box right away and then kept his team afloat with two clutch saves later on. He has staved off the competition coming from Marco Silvestri in the last six tilts, keeping one clean sheet, making 16 saves and surrendering nine goals. Empoli will face Parma at home Saturday.