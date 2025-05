Vasquez recorded one clearance and no saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over Parma.

Vasquez didn't look great on the Milan Djuric goal, where he could have done more to stop a weak shot but was distracted by the scrum in front of him. He hasn't kept a clean sheet in five gams, making 11 saves and conceding nine goals. Empoli will visit Monza next Sunday.