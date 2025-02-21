Diadie Samassekou Injury: Possibility to face Bochum

Samassekou (undisclosed) is out for Sunday's match against Hoffenheim but could return against Bochum on March 1, according to manager Christian Ilzer. "With Diadie, it looks good for both of them. We will see over the next week, but they showed good progress yesterday."

Samassekou could be seeing the field again soon, as the midfielder has trained and has almost returned to fitness. He will likely be a late call for the Bochum contest, with a fitness test deciding if he can feature or not. He did start in the six matches before his injury and will look to return to that spot after testing his legs.