Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Diadie Samassekou headshot

Diadie Samassekou Injury: Remains out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Samassekou (thigh) is ruled out for Saturday's clash with Dortmund.

Samassekou remains sidelined for Saturday's match against Dortmund despite returning to training earlier this week. The midfielder was seen as an outside candidate to feature but will now aim for a return on May 3 against Gladbach. He started in seven of his nine appearances this season before the injury and should be in contention for minutes once cleared.

Diadie Samassekou
1899 Hoffenheim
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now