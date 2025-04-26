Diadie Samassekou Injury: Remains out Saturday

Samassekou (thigh) is ruled out for Saturday's clash with Dortmund.

Samassekou remains sidelined for Saturday's match against Dortmund despite returning to training earlier this week. The midfielder was seen as an outside candidate to feature but will now aim for a return on May 3 against Gladbach. He started in seven of his nine appearances this season before the injury and should be in contention for minutes once cleared.