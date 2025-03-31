Diego Barbosa Injury: Leaves with injury in win

Barbosa was forced off due to an unknown problem during Saturday's 3-2 win over Pachuca.

Barbosa may be dealing with a blow which caused his withdrawal in the 82nd minute of Saturday's match. Up to that point, he had put up excellent defensive numbers, setting season highs in tackles and interceptions. If he misses any games, and if Brian Alberto Garcia (undisclosed) also remains out, the team would be without nominal right-backs, so a third center-back such as Luan Garcia could be added to the lineup.