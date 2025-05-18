Diego Barbosa News: Impactful in win over Tigres

Barbosa registered four tackles (one won) and four interceptions in Saturday's 3-0 win over Tigres.

Barbosa stood out defensively with team-high totals of four interceptions and four tackles during Saturday's game. Additionally, he won four of his five duels and created a big chance in 90 minutes on the field. He has been preferred over Brian Alberto Garcia in every Clausura playoff matchup so far in what initially appeared to be a close race for the right-back spot. During that time, the most consistent part of Barbosa's performance has been his averages of 5.5 duels won and 3.3 tackles per contest.