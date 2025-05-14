Diego Chara News: On bench versus RSL

Chara (lower leg) is on the bench for the midweek match against Real Salt Lake.

Chara will be an option for the first time in the last four contests, boosting the Timbers' defensive midfield strength after dealing with a physical problem. He has played nine games in the current campaign, racking up 327 passes, 19 tackles, 17 clearances and 11 interceptions in that period. Both Joao Ortiz and Cristhian Paredes could see their playing time reduced now that Chara is eligible.