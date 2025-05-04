Diego Coppola News: Eligible for Lecce contest

Coppola served a one-game disqualification in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Inter.

Coppola saw his streak of consecutive starts come to an end. Martin Frese and Flavius Daniliuc will likely head back to the bench due to his return and Daniele Ghilardi's one. He has recorded multiple interceptions and five or more clearances in his last five showings, accumulating 11 and 29 respectively and posting 10 tackles (five won) and 11 interceptions, contributing to two clean sheets.