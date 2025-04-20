Diego Garcia News: Frustrating day in draw

Garcia recorded one interception in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Mallorca.

Garcia put in an underwhelming display on Saturday as Leganes drew with Mallorca 0-0. In 76 minutes played, the striker lost the most duels in the match with nine, took zero shots, did not create a chance, and had just two touches in the opposition's box. Garcia has not scored yet in the month of April, but Leganes will hope that he will change that statistic on Thursday against 16th place Girona.