Diego Gonzalez headshot

Diego Gonzalez News: Assists in goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Gonzalez assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Guadalajara.

Gonzalez showed his excellent quality and vision to find Uros Djurdjevic, who coolly slotted the ball past Jose Rangel. The former Lazio winger showed some glimpses of his quality in the Clausura, finishing with one goal and three assists in 15 appearances (seven starts).

Diego Gonzalez
Atlas
