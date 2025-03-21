Diego Lainez Injury: Pictured in practice

Lainez (leg) has appeared in his team's training photos after making progress in his recovery.

Lainez may be back in contention soon following a three-week absence. The winger had some standout moments at the start of the year, scoring two goals and two assists over nine league games. However, much has happened since he suffered the injury, including a change of manager and formation adjustment from 4-2-3-1 to 5-3-2, so it remains to be seen what role he'll play in the competition with Marcelo Flores, Ozziel Herrera and Sebastian Cordova.