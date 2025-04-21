Fantasy Soccer
Diego Lainez News: Active display in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Lainez had one off-target shot, created four chances, sent in five crosses (three accurate) and drew three fouls during Saturday's 2-1 win over Pumas.

Lainez returned to the team after serving a one-match ban and was very active from the left flank, generating a lot of chances for teammates. This has been a campaign full of ups and downs for the winger, who will hope to have more performances like this one during the upcoming playoffs.

