Diego Lainez News: Takes four shots in draw

Lainez had four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Toluca.

Lainez was held off the score sheet but finished with a team-high total of attempts during the match. His offensive duties have increased following a change of position from left wing-back to right-wing with the Tigers modifying their formation for the last two games. Over that pair of matchups, he has generated four shots (two on target), six chances created, six crosses (one accurate) and one assist.