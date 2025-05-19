Diego Lopez Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Lopez was forced off with an apparent hamstring injury in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Bilbao.

Lopez was substituted in the 56th minute due to an apparent hamstring injury. He will be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he will miss the final game of the season against Betis on Friday. If unavailable, Fran Perez and Ivan Jaime are potential replacements on the left wing.