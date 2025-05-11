Diego Lopez News: Scores second in 3-0 win

Diego Lopez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 win over Getafe. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 50th minute.

Diego Lopez scored his eighth goal of the season from his only shot of the match. He has gone five games before this without scoring, having scored four in a row before that. He has also created at least one chance in each of his last six matches and attempted one or more crosses in each of his last four games.