Diego Luna headshot

Diego Luna News: Logs another goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Luna scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus FC Dallas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 15th minute.

Luna has logged at least one goal in three consecutive games, which have seen him score four in total. He has been excellent throughout the season, with seven scored in 11 appearances.

Diego Luna
Real Salt Lake
