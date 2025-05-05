Fantasy Soccer
Diego Luna News: Scores Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Luna scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 61st minute.

Luna was at the heart of everything going forward for Salt Lake throughout Saturday's loss. He was creative, he found the back of the net, he had a role on set pieces. Despite his excellent day it wasn't enough to come away with all three points. Luna remains a focal point of the Salt Lake attack.

Diego Luna
Real Salt Lake
