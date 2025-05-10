Diego Luna News: Streak continues

Luna scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus FC Dallas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 15th minute.

During both of Luna's previous appearances, he logged at least one goal, three total. For 2025, the attacking midfielder has seven scored. Only one more, and Luna ties his 2024's goal tally, logged with thrice as many game appearances, 33 (28 starts).