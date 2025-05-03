Fantasy Soccer
Diego Moreira

Diego Moreira Injury: Off with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Moreira was forced off in the 62nd minute of Saturday's contest against PSG due to an apparent injury.

Moreira was forced to make way Saturday, as he would exit in tears after looking to have suffered an injury. This will be something to watch for the club, as he is a regular starter on the left flank, starting in seven of the club's last eight outings. He was replaced by Abdoul Ouattara, a possible replacement if Moreira misses more time.

Diego Moreira
Strasbourg
