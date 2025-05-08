Diego Moreira Injury: Will be assessed later this week

Moreira (ankle) will be assessed later in the week to determine if he can feature in the squad for Saturday's clash against Angers, sportive coordinator Kader Mangane told the media, according to Dernieres Nouvelles d'Alsace. "They will be tested with the group at the end of the week, but the ultrasound performed by Mamadou showed nothing alarming and Diego is doing better."

