Diego Rico Injury: Back in team training
Rico (undisclosed) returned to team training on Wednesday and is expected to be available for Saturday's clash against Valencia, the club announced.
Rico missed the last three games due to injury but appears fully recovered after training normally with the team on Wednesday, putting him in a strong position to be available for Saturday's clash. He has been an undisputed starter for Getafe this season and is expected to return directly to the starting XI at left-back.
