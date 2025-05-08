Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Diego Rico headshot

Diego Rico Injury: Back in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Rico (undisclosed) returned to team training on Wednesday and is expected to be available for Saturday's clash against Valencia, the club announced.

Rico missed the last three games due to injury but appears fully recovered after training normally with the team on Wednesday, putting him in a strong position to be available for Saturday's clash. He has been an undisputed starter for Getafe this season and is expected to return directly to the starting XI at left-back.

Diego Rico
Getafe
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now