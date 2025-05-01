Fantasy Soccer
Diego Rico Injury: Doesn't make squad list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Rico (undisclosed) remains out for Friday's game against Rayo Vallecano as he doesn't feature in the squad list.

Rico will miss a third game in a row due to injury since he hasn't yet fully recovered. His timeline for return remains uncertain and his next chance to feature will come against Valencia next Saturday. Juan Bernat is expected to play at left back again to replace him until he recovers.

Diego Rico
Getafe
