Diego Rico News: Seven crosses in 3-0 defeat

Rico returned to his starting role after a three-game absence but was unable to prevent Valencia as they fell to a 3-0 defeat, and he was unable to supply a goal despite creating two chances and completing three of his seven crosses. This was his eighth time this season attempting seven or more crosses and his sixth time completing three in a game.