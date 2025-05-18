Fantasy Soccer
Diego Rossi headshot

Diego Rossi News: Converts penalty in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Rossi scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against FC Cincinnati.

Rossi scored his seventh goal of the season Saturday, a penalty in the 54th minute which tied the match at 1-1. He took three shots, created one chance and took four corners on the attack. He also won five duels and made one clearance in his full 90 minutes of action.

Diego Rossi
Columbus Crew
