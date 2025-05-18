Diego Rossi News: Converts penalty in draw

Rossi scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against FC Cincinnati.

Rossi scored his seventh goal of the season Saturday, a penalty in the 54th minute which tied the match at 1-1. He took three shots, created one chance and took four corners on the attack. He also won five duels and made one clearance in his full 90 minutes of action.