Diego Rossi News: Scores penalty Saturday

Rossi scored one goal to go with four shots (four on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 4-2 victory against Charlotte FC.

Rossi converted a penalty in the 39th minute Saturday, a goal which took Columbus' lead to 2-0. He now has five goal contributions in his last six starts. He tied a season high with four shots on target and added two chances created in his third consecutive match. He was subbed off in the 83rd minute for Ibrahim Aliyu.