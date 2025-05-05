Diego Rossi News: Scores penalty Saturday
Rossi scored one goal to go with four shots (four on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 4-2 victory against Charlotte FC.
Rossi converted a penalty in the 39th minute Saturday, a goal which took Columbus' lead to 2-0. He now has five goal contributions in his last six starts. He tied a season high with four shots on target and added two chances created in his third consecutive match. He was subbed off in the 83rd minute for Ibrahim Aliyu.
