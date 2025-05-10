Diego Valdes News: On bench versus Tuzos

Valdes (groin) is in the squad as a substitute option for Saturday's quarterfinals match against Pachuca.

Valdes has been inactive since April 16, when he picked up a muscle issue, but he's fit enough to play if required in the final rounds. The playmaker previously delivered one goal and two assists considering all competitions in 2025. While those numbers are far from his top form, he's still a quality asset whose vision can make a difference even from set pieces. He might eventually replace either Victor Davila or Erick Sanchez from the current lineup.