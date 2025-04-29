Fantasy Soccer
Dieter Villalpando headshot

Dieter Villalpando News: Set for suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2025 at 6:45pm

Villalpando has received a one-game ban because of offensive behavior during last weekend's match against Pumas.

Villalpando was punished for something he did when he was no longer on the field during his team's final match of the season. Consequently, he'll be ineligible in the Apertura 2025 opener and may return for the second week. His place in the starting lineup could be taken by either Jairo Torres or Diego Valoyes among the current alternatives. The veteran playmaker had a declining performance over the last campaign, ending with two goals and two assists in 16 appearances.

Dieter Villalpando
Juárez
