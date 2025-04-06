Dilane Bakwa News: Creates five chances
Bakwa registered one shot (one on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 1-0 win against Reims. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 60th minute.
Bakwa updated his season high in chances created, which he has nine of across Strasbourg's last three games. Each of them saw him also log two accurate crosses, which is the same number of assists he recorded.
