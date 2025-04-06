Fantasy Soccer
Dilane Bakwa News: Creates five chances

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 4:29pm

Bakwa registered one shot (one on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 1-0 win against Reims. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 60th minute.

Bakwa updated his season high in chances created, which he has nine of across Strasbourg's last three games. Each of them saw him also log two accurate crosses, which is the same number of assists he recorded.

Dilane Bakwa
Strasbourg
