Dilane Bakwa News: Scores in 2-1 defeat

Bakwa scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), nine crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Angers.

Bakwa scored his sixth goal of the season to bring his side back to 1-1 just before halftime. This was also his second goal in the last three matches and was also his fourth game in his last seven where he has attempted at least three shots. In his last nine matches he has created 13 chances and attempted 58 crosses.