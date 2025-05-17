Dimitri Foulquier Injury: Doubtful to face Athletic

Foulquier (undisclosed) is doubtful for Sunday's match against Athletic, accoridng to manager Carlos Corberan. "The only player who is in doubt because he has not been able to complete today's training normally is Foulquier. Today, he started with the group, but he still felt the consequences of the viral process. We'll see how it evolves. Right now, it's in doubt for the game."

Foulquier looks likely to miss out Sunday after he was dealt an injury that kept him out against Alaves, as he is once again doubtful. That said, it appears he will be tested ahead of the match, with that deciding if he can play or not. He is a regular starter, so he will hope to be fit but likely will only be a bench option if fit, with Mouctar Diakhaby as a possible replacement.