Dimitri Foulquier Injury: Ruled out against Alaves

Foulquier won't be available for Wednesday's game after suffering an injury that will need further examinations. He will be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he can return for Sunday's clash against Bilbao. Mouctar Diakhaby is expected to replace him in the backline until he returns.